BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

AVN 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BAFL 29.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
DGKC 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
EPCL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
FCCL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
HUBC 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.65%)
OGDC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.73%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
PIBTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
PPL 63.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.27%)
PRL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 39.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 107.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.36%)
UNITY 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,045 Increased By 9.5 (0.24%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 78.4 (0.55%)
KSE100 39,956 Increased By 76.1 (0.19%)
KSE30 14,814 Increased By 43 (0.29%)
  • Important updates from March 29, 2023
BR Web Desk Published March 30, 2023 Updated March 30, 2023 08:24am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • National Assembly passes bill to curtail CJP’s powers

Read here for details.

  • Punjab polls delay: Elections have been held in Pakistan despite terrorism, says SC

Read here for details.

  • Rupee dips against US dollar, closes at 283.92

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 down 202 points amid economic uncertainty

Read here for details.

  • Remarks on judge: Islamabad court issues Imran’s non-bailable arrest warrant again

Read here for details.

  • Maryam claims SC judges giving verdicts against PML-N at family’s whims

Read here for details.

  • Experts weigh in as EU removes Pakistan from list of high-risk third countries

Read here for details.

  • President approves appointment of Justice Musarrat Hilali as chief justice of PHC

Read here for details.

  • UAE says its keen to invest in Pakistan economy

Read here for details.

  • IMF’s ingenious approach the only hurdle to bailout

Read here for details.

  • Lawyers urge ECP, others to implement SC’s decision

Read here for details.

  • Up to Rs14 cut in ex-depot fuel prices likely

Read here for details.

