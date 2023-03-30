BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

National Assembly passes bill to curtail CJP’s powers

Punjab polls delay: Elections have been held in Pakistan despite terrorism, says SC

Rupee dips against US dollar, closes at 283.92

KSE-100 down 202 points amid economic uncertainty

Remarks on judge: Islamabad court issues Imran’s non-bailable arrest warrant again

Maryam claims SC judges giving verdicts against PML-N at family’s whims

Experts weigh in as EU removes Pakistan from list of high-risk third countries

President approves appointment of Justice Musarrat Hilali as chief justice of PHC

UAE says its keen to invest in Pakistan economy

IMF’s ingenious approach the only hurdle to bailout

Lawyers urge ECP, others to implement SC’s decision

Up to Rs14 cut in ex-depot fuel prices likely

