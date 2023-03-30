AVN 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BAFL 29.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
DGKC 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
EPCL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
FCCL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
HUBC 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.65%)
OGDC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.73%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
PIBTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
PPL 63.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.27%)
PRL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 39.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 107.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.36%)
UNITY 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,045 Increased By 9.5 (0.24%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 78.4 (0.55%)
KSE100 39,956 Increased By 76.1 (0.19%)
KSE30 14,814 Increased By 43 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Up to Rs14 cut in ex-depot fuel prices likely

Wasim Iqbal Published March 30, 2023 Updated March 30, 2023 08:31am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal government may announce a substantial reduction in ex-depot fuel prices up to Rs14 per litre based on the current petroleum levy (PL) and general sales tax (GST), with effect from April 1, 2023.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) estimate that Rs3.50 per litre reduction is expected in petrol price. It is likely that the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) to come down by Rs14 per litre. Similarly, the price of kerosene oil (KERO) may climb down by Rs13 per litre and light diesel oil (LDO) price by Rs10 per litre.

According to the OMCs estimate, the petrol price would be reduced from Rs272 to Rs268. The price of HSD would reduce to Rs278 from Rs293 per litre. Likewise, the prices of KERO would come down from Rs190.26 to Rs176 per litre and LDO from Rs184.68 to Rs 174 per litre.

First half of March: Fuel prices may be kept unchanged by adjusting PL

The calculation is based on the cost of supply of Pakistan State Oil (PSO). The federal government may allow Rs6 per litre exchange rate adjustment on petrol and Rs15 on HSD. In the last 13 days, the US dollar against the Pak rupee gained Rs4.66.

The government has to increase PL on HSD by Rs5 per litre to Rs50 per litre with effect from April 1 to meet one of the conditions of the IMF. The government has been charging Rs50 per litre PL on petrol since November 2022.

With effect from March 16, 2023, the federal government allowed Pakistan State Oil (PSO) an exchange rate adjustment of Rs24.67 per litre on high-speed diesel and Rs6.30 per litre on petrol.

Average of Platts with incidentals and duty on HSD has fixed for March 16, 2023, at Rs219.34 per litre from Rs202.99 per litre and Rs201.65 per litre on petrol from Rs187.21 per litre.

The petroleum levy (PL) rate on HSD is Rs45 per litre and Rs50 per litre on petrol for the second half of March 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Federal Government PSO petrol price fuel prices GST OMCs petroleum levy general sales tax

Comments

1000 characters

Up to Rs14 cut in ex-depot fuel prices likely

Three airports: ECC all set to reconsider engaging IFC as transaction adviser

MoF seeks one year to submit data on fake pensioners

NA passes bill to curtail CJP’s suo motu powers

SC defers all Article 184 (3) cases till changes in rules

Lawyers urge ECP, others to implement SC’s decision

MoF refuses to become part of deal with KE on TDS

Punjab, KP polls in 90 days: SC asks ECP to comply with constitutional command

Provincialisation of Discos: KP gives ‘conditional’ acceptance to Pesco takeover

Forex buyers, sellers: Senate panel urged to remove CNIC-video condition

Read more stories