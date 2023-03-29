Remarks on judge: Islamabad court issues Imran’s non-bailable arrest warrant again

An Islamabad district and sessions court rejected on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s request to restore bailable warrants in a case related to comments made against Judge Zeba Chaudhry and instead issued non-bailable warrants,Aaj News reported.

Imran’s lawyer had earlier requested Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman to restore his bailable warrant, saying that the life of his client was in danger.

The court also rejected PTI chief's exemption plea and has ordered authorities concerned to produce Imran before court on April 18.

On March 24, the court had converted Imran's non-bailable arrest warrant into a bailable one.

Background

Last year in August, a three-judge bench had issued a show cause notice to Imran over his remarks against the judge.

The federal capital police booked the former prime minister under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments.

The former PM has since expressed his “deep regret” over the remarks, saying that he will not “shy away from expressing his remorse to her”. He added that he had no intentions of threatening a female judge.