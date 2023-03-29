Maryam claims SC judges giving verdicts against PML-N at family’s whims

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz claimed on Wednesday the sitting judges of the Supreme Court gave verdicts against her party at the whims of their family members, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a public rally in Punjab’s Kasur district, Maryam said that “Pakistan is not a Joyland for the entertainment of judges' families.”

She said the children of former chief justices Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa cheered from the gallery of the apex court when the Panama Papers judgment was announced in 2017.

Maryam said that Imran was not punished even though the courts certified that he had violated the constitution.

Talking about the subject of election funding, she said that the country had Rs20 billion to conduct elections, but not Rs60 billion to conduct the elections thrice. "Separate elections would have to be conducted for KP, Punjab, and then the National Assembly," she said.

She also said that the next elections will be won by the PMLN.

Earlier, during a hearing related to the delay of elections in Punjab, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said that elections have been held in the country even as it faced terrorism for the past 20 years

His remarks came as the Supreme Court (SC) resumed hearing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to delay polls to the Punjab Assembly.

During the hearing, the SC asked the government for assurances that the political temperature will be toned down. Later, it adjourned the hearing of the election delay case till Thursday.