AIRLINK 82.20 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.65%)
BOP 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
DFML 38.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.81%)
DGKC 93.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.97%)
FCCL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
FFBL 33.08 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.83%)
HBL 111.62 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.94%)
HUBC 147.50 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.72%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.96%)
KEL 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
KOSM 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 38.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.49%)
OGDC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.74%)
PAEL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.94%)
PIBTL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PPL 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.39%)
PRL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
SEARL 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.27%)
SNGP 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
SSGC 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 65.37 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.35%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,077 Increased By 100.1 (1.25%)
BR30 25,756 Increased By 154.3 (0.6%)
KSE100 76,933 Increased By 725.1 (0.95%)
KSE30 24,752 Increased By 313.5 (1.28%)
Markets

KSE-100 crosses 77,000 with nearly 1,000-point gain as bulls continue to dominate PSX

BR Web Desk Published 14 Jun, 2024 11:17am

Buying spree continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 index crossed the 77,000 level for the first time in history during the opening hours of trading on Friday.

At 11:15am, the benchmark index was hovering at 77,177.62, an increase of 969.46 points or 1.3%.

Buying was witnessed in key sectors including commercial banks, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery.

Index-heavy stocks including PRL, PSO, SNGPL, OGDC traded in the green.

On Thursday, the PSX opened on an overwhelmingly positive note in the post-budget session as the benchmark KSE-100 index crossed the 76,000 level to settle at 76,208.16, an increase of 3,410.73 points or 4.69%.

The buying spree comes as the market reacted largely positively to measures announced in federal budget 2024-25.

Analysts said the budget FY25 is overall positive for the market as the government has not changed the treatment of Capital Gain Tax (CGT) to normal tax.

Globally, Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, dragged lower by shares of liquor makers and other consumption-related shares and as sentiment was dented by a weaker yuan and fears of more Western trading restrictions on Chinese firms.

Market participants anxiously awaited May credit lending data due later in the session and the central bank’s rollover of maturing medium-term policy loans next Monday for more clues on the broader economy.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.20% while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.44%.

This is an intra-day update

MSCI PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX stocks Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 federal budget 2024 25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25 Live budget 2024 2025

