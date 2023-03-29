AVN 65.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BAFL 29.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
DFML 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.08%)
DGKC 42.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
EPCL 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.67%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUBC 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.45%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
MLCF 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 74.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.58%)
OGDC 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.65%)
PAEL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.34%)
PPL 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.18%)
PRL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.15%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.17%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.28%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
TRG 106.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.16%)
UNITY 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.15%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,035 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.68%)
BR30 14,315 Decreased By -103.2 (-0.72%)
KSE100 39,907 Decreased By -175.5 (-0.44%)
KSE30 14,785 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Experts weigh in as EU removes Pakistan from list of high-risk third countries

  • Analysts say development will not have immediate impact but could benefit Pakistan in the long-term
BR Web Desk Published March 29, 2023 Updated March 29, 2023 01:39pm
Follow us

Experts believe the European Commission’s decision to remove Pakistan from its list of ‘high-risk third countries’ may have no immediate impact on the country’s economy, but could benefit it in the long run.

The development was shared by Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar in a tweet on Tuesday night.

“EU has removed Pakistan from the list of high-risk third countries. Pakistani businesses and individuals would no longer be subjected to ‘enhanced customer due diligence’ by European legal and economic operators,” the minister said.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said this was good news for Pakistan. “Trade will now face less obstacles for Pakistani exporters,” she tweeted. Meanwhile Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said “Pakistani businesses & individuals would no longer be subjected to Enhanced Customer Due Diligence by European legal & economic operators.”

Experts weigh in

Despite terming this as a positive development, market experts say it will have no immediate impact.

“The decision bodes well for Pakistani exporters, and those seeking job opportunities in the EU,” Tahir Abbas, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited (AHL) told Business Recorder.

He believes the move will benefit Pakistan in the-long term, but perhaps not in the short run, given that “the global economic scenario is not viable at the moment.”

Similar views were expressed by Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities. “Immediate impact is not in sight,” he said.

Rauf said that the EU is a major destination for Pakistan’s textiles. The recent plunge in Pakistan’s exports is due to a combination of both international economic slowdown and domestic factors such as import restrictions and political volatility, he said.

“However, as soon as the downturn settles, we will witness a rise in demand. This would allow Pakistan to access more businesses, which would help expand its export base,” said Rauf.

Background

Pakistan was initially placed on the list of high-risk third countries in October 2018 due to perceived strategic deficiencies in its anti-money laundering/counter-terrorism financing (AML/CFT) regime.

According to the EU’s Delegated Regulation latest report, the decision to remove Pakistan from its list of high-risk third countries comes after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global money-laundering and terrorism-financing watchdog, finally removed Pakistan from its grey list last year in October.

The Commission said that the assessment of the information available leads it to conclude that Pakistan alongside Nicaragua and Zimbabwe no longer have strategic deficiencies in their AML/CFT regimes.

“Nicaragua, Pakistan and Zimbabwe have strengthened the effectiveness of their AML/CFT regimes and addressed related technical deficiencies to meet the commitments in their action plans regarding the strategic deficiencies that the FATF had identified,” it said.

Pakistan EU European Commission pakistan exports Naveed Qamar FATF Pakistan Pakistan UK High Risk Third Countries

Comments

1000 characters

Experts weigh in as EU removes Pakistan from list of high-risk third countries

Intra-day update: rupee makes small gain against US dollar

Remarks on judge: Islamabad court issues Imran’s non-bailable arrest warrant again

Pakistan’s ‘friends’: IMF wants commitments fulfilled: PM

President constitutes NEC

July 1-March 11: Rs2.6trn borrowed for budgetary support

HRCP urges govt, Opposition to hold meaningful dialogue

Govt tables bill in NA to dilute powers of CJP

CJP says ECP has no power to extend election date

High Risk Third Countries: EU Commission removes Pakistan from ‘list’

Read more stories