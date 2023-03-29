AVN 65.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
BAFL 29.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.67%)
DFML 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
DGKC 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
EPCL 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.95%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 66.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
MLCF 25.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 74.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.3%)
OGDC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.66%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.36%)
PPL 62.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.57%)
PRL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.15%)
SNGP 39.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
TRG 107.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.96%)
UNITY 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,035 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.68%)
BR30 14,315 Decreased By -103.2 (-0.72%)
KSE100 39,880 Decreased By -202.5 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,771 Decreased By -55.9 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 down 202 points amid economic uncertainty

  • Investors are still waiting for IMF to release long overdue tranche
BR Web Desk Published 29 Mar, 2023 04:10pm
Follow us

Bearish sentiments prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid uncertainty over the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index ended with a loss of over 202 points on Wednesday.

The indices slipped lower for the most part of the trading session, as the benchmark index reached an intra-day low of 39,868.99, a decrease of over 213 points. At close, it settled at 39,879.89, a fall of 202.48 points or 0.51%.

PSX witnesses range-bound session, KSE-100 closes marginally higher

A report from Arif Habib Limited (AHL) stated that the benchmark index opened in the red territory but traded in both directions during the trading session.

It said investors are still waiting for the IMF to release the long overdue tranche.

Pakistan’s ‘friends’: IMF wants commitments fulfilled: PM

It added that "participation remained sluggish in main board as cautious approach is adopted by players drying up volumes whereas 3rd tier stocks continued to lead the volume board."

On the economic front, the rupee declined against the US dollar and depreciated Re0.37 or 0.13% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday to settle at 283.92.

Sectors dragging the benchmark KSE-100 index lower included banking (50.21 points), miscellaneous (31.81 points) and technology and communication (23.43 points).

Volume on the all-share index increased to 108.8 million from 87.2 million on Tuesday. However, the value of shares traded declined to Rs3.2 billion from Rs3.3 billion recorded in the previous session.

Telecard Limited was the volume leader with 12.4 million shares followed by WorldCall Telecom with 9.4 million shares and Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited with 7.6 million shares.

Shares of 303 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 72 registered an increase, 194 recorded a fall and 37 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Economy stocks PSX KSE 100 Rupee IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 down 202 points amid economic uncertainty

Punjab polls delay: Elections have been held in Pakistan despite terrorism, says SC

Rupee dips against US dollar, closes at 283.92

Remarks on judge: Islamabad court issues Imran’s non-bailable arrest warrant again

Experts weigh in as EU removes Pakistan from list of high-risk third countries

UAE says its keen to invest in Pakistan economy

Pakistan’s ‘friends’: IMF wants commitments fulfilled: PM

President constitutes NEC

July 1-March 11: Rs2.6trn borrowed for budgetary support

HRCP urges govt, Opposition to hold meaningful dialogue

Read more stories