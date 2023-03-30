AVN 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BAFL 29.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
DGKC 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
EPCL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
FCCL 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
HUBC 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.65%)
OGDC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.73%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 63.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.27%)
PRL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 39.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 107.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
UNITY 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,048 Increased By 12.5 (0.31%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 78.4 (0.55%)
KSE100 39,956 Increased By 76.1 (0.19%)
KSE30 14,814 Increased By 43 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

MoF seeks one year to submit data on fake pensioners

Zaheer Abbasi | Sohail Sarfraz Published March 30, 2023 Updated March 30, 2023 08:28am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has sought a one-year period from the Senate Standing Committee on Finance to submit complete data on ‘ghost pensioners’ across the country.

The issue of fake pensioners was discussed in detail during the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance held here on Wednesday.

On the matter of fake pensioners and further strategy to resolve the issue briefing was taken by the Ministry of Finance. “During the exercise, 6,600 pensioners are not verified on the civil side, but we cannot declare them ghost pensioners till the exercise is completed.”

Punjab to verify pensioners data with help of NADRA

The committee was informed that for transparency and to facilitate pensioners, the federal government has introduced a Direct Credit System (DCS) scheme for resolving the issue of fake pensioners.

An official of the Ministry of Finance further informed that in this system amount of pension of pensioner is deposited directly in his/ her bank account, opened in any scheduled bank, including National Saving Centres for this purpose.

Officials said that the military accountant general is sharing data of pensioners, but their pension is quite high and mostly the data is manual. Therefore, the transfer of the pension system to the DCS is taking some time.

Out of total pensioners on the civil side, 71 percent are on DCS while remaining 29 percent are being operated manually. He said similarly 40 percent of military accounts are on DCS and 60 percent are non DCS.

He said that as per this system if a pensioner drawing pension fails to submit a life certificate or fails to undergo biometric verification during the months of March and October or a pensioner does not draw pension for consecutive six months, the account shall become dormant. The chairman committee deferred the matter for further report and inquiry.

Briefing by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on its working, budget, expenses, organisational structure and their performance was also taken up. It was briefed that the role of the CCP is to foster competition in all spheres of economic activity and to protect consumers from anti-competitive practices.

It was also briefed that the budgeted expenditure including budget for four regional offices is Rs1,660,702,927 and total budgeted income is Rs540,000,000 with a deficit of Rs1120,702,927. The federal government has also allocated Rs100 million as grant to the CCP.

However, the officials of the CCP lamented the slow processing of the cases related to economic concerns and urged support and cooperation.

In this regard, the officials pointed out that the courts give stay orders on all such matters and the cases remain pending.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ministry of finance CCP Senate Standing Committee pensioners data fake pensioners

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Mar 30, 2023 08:48am
1 year?? Wow
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

MoF seeks one year to submit data on fake pensioners

Three airports: ECC all set to reconsider engaging IFC as transaction adviser

NA passes bill to curtail CJP’s suo motu powers

SC defers all Article 184 (3) cases till changes in rules

Lawyers urge ECP, others to implement SC’s decision

MoF refuses to become part of deal with KE on TDS

Up to Rs14 cut in ex-depot fuel prices likely

Punjab, KP polls in 90 days: SC asks ECP to comply with constitutional command

Provincialisation of Discos: KP gives ‘conditional’ acceptance to Pesco takeover

Forex buyers, sellers: Senate panel urged to remove CNIC-video condition

Read more stories