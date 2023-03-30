Karachi-bound PIA flight diverted to Lahore: Passengers stuck in Lahore for five days

ISLAMABAD: Several passengers are stuck in Lahore for the past five days after a Karachi-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Jeddah was diverted to Lahore at the eleventh hour, allegedly to facilitate family members of CEO, PIA.

Information that the flight would be landing at Lahore and not Karachi was intimated to PIA flight PK-860 passengers less than an hour before departure leaving those whose final destination was Karachi flummoxed.

The pilgrims were asked to either take the flight to Lahore or wait for the next Karachi-bound flight. Those who opted to take the flight to Lahore are still stuck in the metropolis with PIA still not having adjusted them on a domestic flight, sources added.

When contacted, PIA spokesperson cited unforeseen operational issues as the reason for the diversion. He refuted reports that family members of CEO Muhammad Amir Hayat were the reason for the flight diversion.

The spokesperson further claimed that flights are routinely diverted, other than bad weather, due to aircraft shortage (PIA currently has 31 aircraft whereas 4-5 more aircrafts will be added this year) and crew shortage.

The Supreme Court, he further averred, placed a ban on new recruitments in 2018 which accounts for the Airline facing severe shortage of professional and skilled employees in the areas of flight operations, services, information and technology and finance.

Another reason for the delay and flight diversion at the last minute is because flights are usually in loops and a delay in any one of the flights can disturb the whole schedule, he said.

