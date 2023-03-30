AVN 65.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
BAFL 29.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.67%)
DFML 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
DGKC 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
EPCL 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.95%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 66.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
MLCF 25.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 74.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.3%)
OGDC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.66%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.36%)
PPL 62.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.57%)
PRL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.15%)
SNGP 39.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
TRG 107.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.96%)
UNITY 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,035 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.68%)
BR30 14,315 Decreased By -103.2 (-0.72%)
KSE100 39,880 Decreased By -202.5 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,771 Decreased By -55.9 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US VP unveils $1bn initiative for African women’s empowerment

AFP Published 30 Mar, 2023 06:35am
Follow us

ACCRA: The United States Vice President Kamala Harris announced a more than $1 billion initiative to improve women’s economic empowerment in Africa on Wednesday at the end of the first leg of a three-nation trip to the continent.

Harris’ office revealed the programme, a mixture of US government funding and private sector commitments, while in Ghana where she was visiting before travelling to Tanzania and Zambia.

The tour follows up on a December summit held by President Joe Biden in Washington with African leaders as the US seeks to balance the growing influence of China and Russia on the continent.

Harris has already announced $139 million in development and culture assistance for Ghana and a $100 million investment in stability and peace-building for coastal West African nations, who face the threat of jihadist violence spilling over from the Sahel.

The initiative for economic empowerment includes a $60 million fund for women in the digital economy and nearly $400 million from the private sector “to support closing the gender digital divide”. “Advancing the economic status of women and girls is not only a matter of human rights, justice, and fairness — it is also a strategic imperative that reduces poverty and promotes sustainable economic growth,” her office said on Wednesday.

Another $528 million in private sector financing will help support women’s economic empowerment in Africa, the statement said.

Closing the digital gap refers to programmes that will improve digital access and affordability for women, improve digital literacy and skills as well as promote online security.

The US vice president on Tuesday visited Ghana’s Cape Coast Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site from where slaves were shipped to North and South America and the Caribbean.

She laid a wreath in honour of those who died during the slave trade, saying the horror of what happened there should always be remembered.

On Tuesday in Ghana’s capital Accra, Harris called for more investments in innovation in Africa during a speech underlining her optimism for the continent.

She noted three areas of focus Washington believes could benefit from more investments: women’s empowerment, the digital economy and good governance and democracy.

“We are ‘all in’ on Africa,” she added, repeating what Biden said at the US-Africa leaders’ summit last year.

Harris left for Tanzania on Wednesday and will be in Zambia later in the week.

US Kamala Harris Africa US Vice President Kamala Harris African women’s empowerment

Comments

1000 characters

US VP unveils $1bn initiative for African women’s empowerment

Three airports: ECC all set to reconsider engaging IFC as transaction adviser

MoF seeks one year to submit data on fake pensioners

NA passes bill to curtail CJP’s suo motu powers

Punjab, KP polls in 90 days: SC asks ECP to comply with constitutional command

Up to Rs14 cut in ex-depot fuel prices likely

MoF refuses to become part of deal with KE on TDS

Lawyers urge ECP, others to implement SC’s decision

SC defers all Article 184 (3) cases till changes in rules

Provincialisation of Discos: KP gives ‘conditional’ acceptance to Pesco takeover

Forex buyers, sellers: Senate panel urged to remove CNIC-video condition

Read more stories