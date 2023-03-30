AVN 65.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
Suo motu jurisdiction: PBC hails govt for passing bill

Terence J Sigamony Published 30 Mar, 2023 06:35am
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) appreciated the federal government for passing the bill by the National Assembly regarding exercising of power by the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) in respect of suo motu jurisdiction by giving the right of appeal to the aggrieved party.

PBC Vice-Chairman Haroonur Rashid, and its Chairman Executive Committee Hassan Raza Pasha in a statement issued on Wednesday said time and again the Council has demanded that criteria should be laid down in respect of suo motu jurisdiction.

They said through this amendment the right of Appeal in cases decided under Article 184(3) would be available and it would be greatly beneficial for the litigants and the public.

They also appreciated the mechanism for fixation of petitions/cases which are urgent in nature within 14 days after their filing which would be beneficial for the public at large and the litigants whose cases being not fixed by the office for an indefinite period.

They further appreciated and commended the federal government upon passing the “Lawyer’s Protection & Welfare Bill-2023” from the National Assembly which is solely for the safety and protection of legal practitioners.

The proposed draft was handed over to the prime minister by the delegation of Members of the PBC and the representatives of Provincial/Islamabad Bar Councils on 19th May 2022, as it was the long-standing demand of the legal fraternity and need of the hour for safety, protection and welfare of lawyers and also hoped that Senate will approve the said bills as early as possible and would become law and implemented at the earliest.

NA Federal Government CJP Pakistan Bar Council suo motu

