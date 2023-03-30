Rs600m smuggled foreign items seized

PESHAWAR: Customs authorities have seized smuggled various foreign items worth Rs600 million during various operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says an official concerned.

Customs Assistant Collector Imtiaz Afridi in a press release said that the customs department during various crackdowns in South Waziristan, Tank and DI Khan in the month of March foiled bid to smuggled foreign items, including cloth, Polythene bags, and non-customs paid vehicles, total worth Rs600 million.

All available resources have been utilized efficiently to prevent smuggling and this menace should be eradicated, the official concluded.

