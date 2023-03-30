KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (March 29, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
138,070,411 95,065,609 3,794,380,767 2,955,826,136
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 353,656,219 (396,610,797) (42,954,577)
Local Individuals 3,408,173,582 (3,400,880,006) 7,293,575
Local Corporates 2,514,269,035 (2,478,608,033) 35,661,002
