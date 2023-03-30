Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Pakistan Aluminium 31.12.2022 Nil 2,702.612 7.48 28.04.2023 20.04.2023 to
Beverage Cans Ltd Year End 12.00.P.M 28.04.2023
AGM
Saif Power Ltd 31.12.2022 25% (F) 1,950.658 5.05 28.04.2023 22.04.2023 to
Year End 11.30.A.M 28.04.2023
AGM
Elahi Cotton - - - - 20.04.2023 14.04.2023 to
Mills Limited 09.30.A.M. 20.04.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
