KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Pakistan Aluminium 31.12.2022 Nil 2,702.612 7.48 28.04.2023 20.04.2023 to Beverage Cans Ltd Year End 12.00.P.M 28.04.2023 AGM Saif Power Ltd 31.12.2022 25% (F) 1,950.658 5.05 28.04.2023 22.04.2023 to Year End 11.30.A.M 28.04.2023 AGM Elahi Cotton - - - - 20.04.2023 14.04.2023 to Mills Limited 09.30.A.M. 20.04.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023