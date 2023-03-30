Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (March 29, 2023)....
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (March 29, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.81100 4.56057 4.81100 0.32114
Libor 1 Month 4.85871 4.77929 4.85871 0.42857
Libor 3 Month 5.16286 5.01771 5.16286 0.96157
Libor 6 Month 5.24671 5.00657 5.49986 1.46986
Libor 1 Year 5.18771 4.99671 5.88071 2.10143
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments