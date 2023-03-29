AVN 65.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 29.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (6.52%)
DGKC 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
EPCL 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.98%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
GGL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
HUBC 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
NETSOL 74.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.35%)
OGDC 84.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 63.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
PRL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
TRG 108.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,063 Increased By 0 (0%)
BR30 14,432 Increased By 13.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 40,094 Increased By 11.9 (0.03%)
KSE30 14,829 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Unrequired suo motu taken in political matters: PBC

Recorder Report Published 29 Mar, 2023 06:27am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) said it always demanded that the superior courts should never indulge in political affairs to keep the judiciary as impartial to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law in the country.

PBC Vice-Chairman Haroon Rashid and Chairman Executive Committee of the Council in a statement issued on Tuesday said unfortunately, the recent suo motu was taken in political matters which was not required, particularly, when the matter was sub-judice before the two high courts.

It is always the practice of the Supreme Court that whenever the matter is sub-judice before the high courts, the apex court does not interfere, but unfortunately, this practice has been ignored in some matters particularly in the case of suo motu jurisdiction referred by two judges of the Supreme Court in service matter pertaining to transfer of CCPO, Lahore, which culminated in a dissenting judgment passed by the Supreme Court and the lower the dignity of the judiciary.

The PBC expressed its serious concerns about polarisation in the Supreme Court. It time and again made an effort to eliminate the impression of polarisation and division and requested that criteria should be formed in respect of suo motu jurisdiction and a committee should be constituted for constitution of benches just to keep harmony in the institution but demand of legal community was not honoured and in result thereof the institution of judiciary is suffering.

The PBC has great respect and honour for the institution of judiciary and always believes that the trust of the public at large should never be shaken at the institution of judiciary, particularly in view of the latest judgment of the Supreme Court. It is a matter of concern that a full court barring, two judges who had recused to hear the matter, should hear the matter with regard to the interpretation of the constitution just to save the country and nation from an anarchic situation.

The council also demanded that all political parties should avoid from character assassination of the judges of superior judiciary, they should comment only on judgment and not on judges to save the honour and prestige of the Supreme Court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court SC CJP Pakistan Bar Council Constitution suo motu judiciary

Comments

1000 characters

Unrequired suo motu taken in political matters: PBC

President constitutes NEC

July 1-March 11: Rs2.6trn borrowed for budgetary support

HRCP urges govt, Opposition to hold meaningful dialogue

Govt tables bill in NA to dilute powers of CJP

CJP says ECP has no power to extend election date

High Risk Third Countries: EU Commission removes Pakistan from ‘list’

Remdesivir 100mg price: Ministry directed not to further liaise with HC in BD

Collection of sales tax on services: Centre, provinces agree on ‘place of supply rules’

Remittances: APL says can invoke force majeure

KE consumers: Govt files motion with Nepra for recovery of two QTAs of Rs6/unit

Read more stories