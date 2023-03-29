PM directs early release of funds for Fata schemes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that funds for the various schemes for Fata should be sanctioned and released immediately.

The prime minister said that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet and other forums should sanction the funds for the erstwhile tribal areas as soon as possible.

The prime minister directed this after a five members’ delegation of federal ministers and members of the National Assembly belonging to the erstwhile Fata called on him.

He added that the government is committed to the development of the merged districts on a priority basis. The government is taking steps for the development of economically weak areas across the country.

The delegation informed the prime minister about the problems of the concerned constituencies and the ongoing development projects.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Turi, National Assembly Members Maulana Jamaluddin, Ali Wazir, Mohsin Dawar, Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023