AVN 65.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 29.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.26%)
DGKC 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.58%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.96%)
HUBC 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
MLCF 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
NETSOL 74.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.35%)
OGDC 84.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 63.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
TRG 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,060 Decreased By -2.9 (-0.07%)
BR30 14,432 Increased By 13.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 40,087 Increased By 4.9 (0.01%)
KSE30 14,824 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Balochistan: Musadik explains criticality of Reko Diq

Recorder Report Published 29 Mar, 2023 06:27am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: “Reko Diq is a turning point not only in the mining sector of Pakistan but most importantly from the development perspective of Balochistan”, remarked Dr Musadik Malik.

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik held a meeting with a delegation of Barrick Gold Corporation, led by its president and CEO Mark Bristow.

Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon was also present.

Dr Musadik appreciated the steps taken for indigenization and skills development with 70 per cent local employment.

He expressed high hopes in the leadership of Barrick Gold for upholding the highest standards of environmental protection and sustainable development.

Bristow expressed his corporation’s resolve on the continued dialogue regarding the development of the region, infrastructure development including upgradation of railway.

He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s concept of Daanish Schools for the education of orphans and neglected children is very much part of the way we work in other countries. “I am excited about doubling

up the initiative”, said Mark.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted the importance of Canadian technology for Pakistan and the opportunity to benefit from expertise in exploring shale.

The meeting discussed the cooperation for capacity building with PMDC and GSP.

Barrick Gold is already employing the drill of GSP for exploring geothermal energy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Balochistan REKO DIQ Barrick Gold Corporation Dr Musadik Malik Mark Bristow RekoDiq project

Comments

1000 characters

Balochistan: Musadik explains criticality of Reko Diq

President constitutes NEC

July 1-March 11: Rs2.6trn borrowed for budgetary support

HRCP urges govt, Opposition to hold meaningful dialogue

Govt tables bill in NA to dilute powers of CJP

CJP says ECP has no power to extend election date

High Risk Third Countries: EU Commission removes Pakistan from ‘list’

Remdesivir 100mg price: Ministry directed not to further liaise with HC in BD

Collection of sales tax on services: Centre, provinces agree on ‘place of supply rules’

Remittances: APL says can invoke force majeure

KE consumers: Govt files motion with Nepra for recovery of two QTAs of Rs6/unit

Read more stories