Balochistan: Musadik explains criticality of Reko Diq

ISLAMABAD: “Reko Diq is a turning point not only in the mining sector of Pakistan but most importantly from the development perspective of Balochistan”, remarked Dr Musadik Malik.

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik held a meeting with a delegation of Barrick Gold Corporation, led by its president and CEO Mark Bristow.

Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon was also present.

Dr Musadik appreciated the steps taken for indigenization and skills development with 70 per cent local employment.

He expressed high hopes in the leadership of Barrick Gold for upholding the highest standards of environmental protection and sustainable development.

Bristow expressed his corporation’s resolve on the continued dialogue regarding the development of the region, infrastructure development including upgradation of railway.

He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s concept of Daanish Schools for the education of orphans and neglected children is very much part of the way we work in other countries. “I am excited about doubling

up the initiative”, said Mark.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted the importance of Canadian technology for Pakistan and the opportunity to benefit from expertise in exploring shale.

The meeting discussed the cooperation for capacity building with PMDC and GSP.

Barrick Gold is already employing the drill of GSP for exploring geothermal energy.

