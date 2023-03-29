AVN 65.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
Future-ready profession and talent

TEXT: -Accounting profession must embrace technology to remain relevant. -Al, block chain, data analytics and other...
Published 29 Mar, 2023 06:28am
Follow us

TEXT: -Accounting profession must embrace technology to remain relevant.

  • Al, block chain, data analytics and other emerging technologies will change the way professional accountants work.

  • Accountancy profession continues to provide long term career prospects and cross border opportunities.

  • Employers are facing a potential talent crunch, adapting, and experimenting with new ways of working.

Recommendations:

  • Accounting talent must be trained in new technologies and skills.

  • Effective communication, critical thinking, problem-solving, and leadership skills are essential to navigate the VUCA business landscape.

  • Accounting profession is constantly evolving, and accounting talent must commit to lifelong learning to remain future-ready.

  • Upskilled accounting professionals help organizations navigate sustainability challenges, including measuring and reporting on ESG issues.

