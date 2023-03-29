Future-ready profession and talent
TEXT: -Accounting profession must embrace technology to remain relevant.
Al, block chain, data analytics and other emerging technologies will change the way professional accountants work.
Accountancy profession continues to provide long term career prospects and cross border opportunities.
Employers are facing a potential talent crunch, adapting, and experimenting with new ways of working.
Recommendations:
Accounting talent must be trained in new technologies and skills.
Effective communication, critical thinking, problem-solving, and leadership skills are essential to navigate the VUCA business landscape.
Accounting profession is constantly evolving, and accounting talent must commit to lifelong learning to remain future-ready.
Upskilled accounting professionals help organizations navigate sustainability challenges, including measuring and reporting on ESG issues.
