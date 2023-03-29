AVN 65.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BAFL 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
BOP 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
DFML 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.26%)
DGKC 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
EPCL 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.98%)
FCCL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
FFL 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUBC 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
MLCF 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
NETSOL 74.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.78%)
OGDC 84.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 63.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
PRL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
TPLP 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
TRG 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 4,064 Increased By 1.5 (0.04%)
BR30 14,425 Increased By 7.3 (0.05%)
KSE100 40,124 Increased By 41.4 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,840 Increased By 12.3 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

Public financial management (PFM) and trust

Published 29 Mar, 2023 06:28am
Follow us

TEXT: -Effective PFM practices increase transparency, accountability and efficiency in public funds management.

  • Citizens' trust in the government's ability to manage public resources is vital for inclusive growth, social cohesion, and fostering political stability.

  • The public sector has a critical dual role in defining and responding to climate change challenge.

  • Green budgeting provides a framework for public sector organisations to implement climate commitments and achieving environmental goals.

Recommendations:

  • ACCA can contribute to the implementation of National Adaptation Plan by offering support for the development of resilience-building strategies.

  • ACCA can also play role in promoting awareness and fostering knowledge sharing among experts and practitioners.

  • Key stakeholders should facilitate the transfer of best practices and lessons learned across borders and sectors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ACCA PFM

Comments

1000 characters

Public financial management (PFM) and trust

President constitutes NEC

July 1-March 11: Rs2.6trn borrowed for budgetary support

HRCP urges govt, Opposition to hold meaningful dialogue

Govt tables bill in NA to dilute powers of CJP

CJP says ECP has no power to extend election date

High Risk Third Countries: EU Commission removes Pakistan from ‘list’

Remdesivir 100mg price: Ministry directed not to further liaise with HC in BD

Collection of sales tax on services: Centre, provinces agree on ‘place of supply rules’

Remittances: APL says can invoke force majeure

KE consumers: Govt files motion with Nepra for recovery of two QTAs of Rs6/unit

Read more stories