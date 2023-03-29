Public financial management (PFM) and trust

TEXT: -Effective PFM practices increase transparency, accountability and efficiency in public funds management.

Green budgeting provides a framework for public sector organisations to implement climate commitments and achieving environmental goals.

The public sector has a critical dual role in defining and responding to climate change challenge.

Citizens' trust in the government's ability to manage public resources is vital for inclusive growth, social cohesion, and fostering political stability.

Recommendations:

ACCA can contribute to the implementation of National Adaptation Plan by offering support for the development of resilience-building strategies.

ACCA can also play role in promoting awareness and fostering knowledge sharing among experts and practitioners.