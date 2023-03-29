KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (March 28, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
108,073,178 66,177,000 3,732,904,739 2,762,683,605
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 513,701,911 (358,004,309) 155,697,602
Local Individuals 5,338,036,854 (5,274,344,611) 63,692,242
Local Corporates 3,906,266,777 (4,125,656,623) 219,389,844)
