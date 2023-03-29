AVN 65.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
BAFL 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
EPCL 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
FFL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.25%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
OGDC 84.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 63.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
PRL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.41%)
SNGP 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (11.49%)
TPLP 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TRG 107.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
UNITY 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,063 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 14,418 Increased By 11.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 40,082 Increased By 82 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,827 Increased By 40.4 (0.27%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 29 Mar, 2023 06:27am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Standard Chartered Bank 
(Pak) Ltd                      20-03-2023    29-03-2023     25% (F)        16-03-2023     29-03-2023
Faysal Bank Limited            22-03-2023    29-03-2023     10% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Askari Bank Limited            22-03-2023    29-03-2023     15% (B)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
United Bank Limited            22-03-2023    29-03-2023     90% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Meezan Bank Limited            22-03-2023    29-03-2023     30% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Habib Bank Limited             22-03-2023    29-03-2023     15% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
JS Bank Limited                23-03-2023    29-03-2023     NIL                           29-03-2023
Engro Powergen Qadirpur 
Limited                        23-03-2023    29-03-2023     NIL                           29-03-2023
The Bank of Punjab             23-03-2023    29-03-2023     10% (B)        21-03-2023     29-03-2023
Samba Bank Limited             23-03-2023    29-03-2023     NIL                           29-03-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. 
Ltd.                           28-03-2023    29-03-2023     6% (i)         24-03-2023
Al-Noor Sugar Mills 
Limited #                      21-03-2023    30-03-2023                                   30-03-2023
National Bank of Pakistan      22-03-2023    30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
Habib Metropolitan Bank 
Limited                        23-03-2023    30-03-2023     32.5% (F)      21-03-2023     30-03-2023
The Bank of Khyber             23-03-2023    30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
Summit Bank Limited            23-03-2023    30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Limited                24-03-2023    30-03-2023     100% (F)15% (b)21-03-2023     30-03-2023
Noon Sugar Mills Limited #     24-03-2023    30-03-2023                                   30-03-2023
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation
Term Finance C ertificate      24-03-2023    30-03-2023
Engro Corporation Limited      24-03-2023    30-03-2023     10% (F)        21-03-2023     30-03-2023
ZIL Limited                    24-03-2023    30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
BankIslami Pakistan 
Limited                        24-03-2023    30-03-2023     10% (F)        21-03-2023     30-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company 
Limited                        28-03-2023    30-03-2023     31.50% (F)     24-03-2023     28-03-2023
Nishat Mills Limited #         18-03-2023    31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Premier Sugar Mills and
Distillery Co. #               21-03-2023    31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Paramount Spinning Mills 
Limited                        24-03-2023    31-03-2023     NIL                           31-03-2023
Diamond Industries 
Limited #                      24-03-2023    31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Gulistan Textile Mills 
Limited                        24-03-2023    31-03-2023     NIL                           31-03-2023
Ghani Value Glass 
Limited #                      24-03-2023    31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills 
Limited #                      24-03-2023    31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Gulshan Spinning Mills 
Limited                        24-03-2023    31-03-2023     NIL                           31-03-2023
Tariq Corporation 
Limited #                      25-03-2023    31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
ICC Industries Limited #       25-03-2023    31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
EFU Life Assurance Limited     28-03-2023    31-03-2023     105% (F)       24-03-2023     31-03-2023
East West Insurance 
Company Ltd. #                 29-03-2023    31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited               30-03-2023    31-03-2023
Trust Securities &
Brokerage Limited #            25-03-2023    1-Apr-23                                       1-Apr-23
Data Textiles Limited #        1-Apr-23      8-Apr-23                                       8-Apr-23
Tri-Pack Films Limited         4-Apr-23      10-Apr-23      50% (F)        31-03-2023      10-Apr-23
JS Investments Limited         6-Apr-23      12-Apr-23      NIL                            12-Apr-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                        10-Apr-23     12-Apr-23      NIL                            12-Apr-23
Zephyr Textiles Limited #      5-Apr-23      13-Apr-23                                     13-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan 
Limited                        7-Apr-23      13-Apr-23      20% (F)        5-Apr-23        13-Apr-23
EFU General Insurance 
Limited                        8-Apr-23      14-Apr-23      55% (F)        6-Apr-23        14-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance 
Co. Limited                    8-Apr-23      15-Apr-23      NIL                            15-Apr-23
Nestle Pakistan Limited        10-Apr-23     17-Apr-23      950% (F)       6-Apr-23        17-Apr-23
Ghani Chemical Industries 
Limited #                      11-Apr-23     17-Apr-23                                     17-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Limited               11-Apr-23     18-Apr-23      NIL                            18-Apr-23
P ak S uzuki Motor C o. 
Ltd.                           11-Apr-23     18-Apr-23      NIL                            18-Apr-23
AGP Limited                    12-Apr-23     19-Apr-23      20% (F)        10-Apr-23       19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Limited          13-Apr-23     19-Apr-23      NIL                            19-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories 
(Pakistan) Limited             14-Apr-23     20-Apr-23      NIL                            20-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF)                   18-Apr-23     25-Apr-23      5% (F)         14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                        18-Apr-23     25-Apr-23      25% (F)        14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Jubilee General Insurance 
Limited                        19-Apr-23     25-Apr-23      40% (F)        17-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Limited           13-Apr-23     26-Apr-23      20% (F)        11-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
KSB Pumps Company Limited      19-Apr-23     26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited    19-Apr-23     26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Limited           19-Apr-23     26-Apr-23      20% (F)        17-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication 
Co. Ltd                        19-Apr-23     26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Limited                        20-Apr-23     26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Cyan Limited                   20-Apr-23     26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Atlas Insurance Limited        13-Apr-23     27-Apr-23      45% (F)        11-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Jahangir Sidd (Pref)           20-Apr-23     27-Apr-23      6% (F)         18-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Haleon Pakistan Limited 
(Formerly
GSKCH Pak Ltd)                 20-Apr-23     27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
IGI Life Insurance 
Limited                        20-Apr-23     27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Asia Insurance Company 
Limited                        20-Apr-23     27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Philip Morris (Pakistan) 
Limited                        20-Apr-23     27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. 
Ltd.                           20-Apr-23     27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Ibrahim Fibres Limited         20-Apr-23     27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Limited          21-Apr-23     27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.      21-Apr-23     27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Century Insurance Company 
Limited                        21-Apr-23     27-Apr-23      25% (F)        19-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
East West Insurance 
Company Limited                21-Apr-23     27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Askari Life Assurance 
Company Ltd.                   21-Apr-23     27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                        21-Apr-23     27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Limited                25-Apr-23     27-Apr-23      750% (F)       21-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Packages Limited               20-Apr-23     28-Apr-23      275% (F)       18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Adamjee Insurance 
Company Limited                20-Apr-23     28-Apr-23      15% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited      21-Apr-23     28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Security Investment Bank 
Limited                        21-Apr-23     28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Askari General Insurance 
Co. Limited                    21-Apr-23     28-Apr-23      29% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
IGI Holdings Limited           21-Apr-23     28-Apr-23      22.5% (F)      19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Crescent Star Insurance 
Limited                        22-Apr-23     28-Apr-23      Nil                            28-Apr-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited        22-Apr-23     28-Apr-23      25% (B)        20-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
The United Insurance 
Company                        21-Apr-23     29-Apr-23      10% (F)        19-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories 
Limited                        22-Apr-23     29-Apr-23      200% (F)10% (b)20-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
Shell Pakistan Limited         27-Apr-23     04-05-2023     Nil                             4-Apr-23
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting                                   #

