AVN 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.37%)
BAFL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
DGKC 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
EPCL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.62%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
FFL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.03%)
GGL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
HUBC 67.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KAPCO 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.13%)
NETSOL 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.54%)
OGDC 84.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
PAEL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
PPL 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.7%)
TPLP 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
TRG 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 4.7 (0.12%)
BR30 14,417 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 40,067 Increased By 66.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 14,814 Increased By 27.3 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Seven dead, nearly 50 missing in Ecuador landslide

AFP Published 28 Mar, 2023 11:54am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

ALAUSI: Rescuers searched Monday for nearly 50 people reported missing after a landslide triggered by months of heavy rain killed at least seven people in southern Ecuador.

The mudslide happened overnight Sunday into Monday, burying dozens of homes and injuring 23 people in the village of Alausi in Chimborazo province, some 300 kilometers (180 miles) south of Quito, officials said.

Rescuers and civilians were seen Monday trying to clear debris by hand to get to any survivors between sheets of twisted metal and split tree trunks.

In the muddy streets of Alausi, a settlement of some 45,000 people surrounded by green hills, shocked residents stood around waiting for news, many in tears.

The avalanche also hit several public buildings, damaged roads and closed three schools.

“I managed to escape with about 15 minutes to spare,” survivor Jose Agualsaca told Teleamazonas, saying he was rushing to get things out of his house before the mud came.

President Guillermo Lasso said on Twitter that firefighters from neighboring areas had been rushed to the village to help people affected by the tragedy.

He urged all citizens to evacuate the affected areas.

The government mobilized the national police, armed forces, the health ministry and the Red Cross to help with the rescue efforts.

“We have activated temporary accommodation and mobilized sleeping kits for those that have lost their homes,” said a government statement on Twitter.

Indonesia landslide death toll rises to 50

Since the start of the year, heavy rains in Ecuador have caused the deaths of 22 people, destroyed 72 homes and damaged more than 6,900, according to the SNGR risk management secretariat.

The downpours have caused close to 1,000 dangerous events, such as landslides and flooding.

The area affected by Sunday’s disaster had been in a designated yellow alert risk zone since February following other landslides.

Sunday’s landslide came just over a week after 15 people were killed when a strong quake struck in Ecuador’s southwestern border region with Peru.

The earthquake, registered at a magnitude of 6.5 by local authorities, caused 22 landslides that blocked roads in the provinces of El Oro and Azuay.

Afterward, the government declared a two-month state of emergency in 13 of the country’s 24 provinces, allowing economic resources to be redistributed to affected areas.

In February, heavy rains forced oil pumping in the country to be suspended for five days for safety checks over fears that a major oil pipeline could have been damaged by the collapse of a bridge.

Ecuador’s Andean valleys can have a rainy season that lasts from October until May.

Ecuador Ecuador landslide

Comments

1000 characters

Seven dead, nearly 50 missing in Ecuador landslide

Intra-day update: rupee improves slightly against US dollar

PM says 100m benefitting from free wheat flour scheme

Supreme Court resumes hearing on Punjab elections delay

US says Zalmay Khalilzad does not represent its foreign policy, Biden administration

Reko Diq dispute: ECC approves Rs6.2bn mark-up payment

PM terms Reko Diq project ‘a game changer’

London-listed CORO Energy seeks O&G JVs

Old, new investors: KE dispute lands in PMO

KPCL seeks Rs22.703bn from CPPA-G to settle liabilities

Two SC judges for revisiting CJP’s power

Read more stories