Mar 28, 2023
Sports

Rain washes out 2nd New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI

AFP Published 28 Mar, 2023 11:13am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
CHRISTCHURCH: Heavy rain and gusting winds forced the second one-day international between New Zealand and Sri Lanka to be abandoned on Tuesday without a ball bowled.

Steady rain kept the covers on at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and organisers called the match off at 1630 local time (0330 GMT) with more showers forecast.

The third and final ODI will be played in Hamilton on Friday, with New Zealand leading the series 1-0 after romping to a 198-run win at Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday.

Sri Lanka have lost all three tour games played so far in New Zealand, including a 2-0 whitewash in the Test series.

