BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

AVN 65.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.58%)
BAFL 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
DGKC 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
EPCL 46.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.04%)
GGL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
HUBC 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
KAPCO 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
NETSOL 74.51 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.78%)
OGDC 84.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.63%)
PRL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TPLP 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 107.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
UNITY 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,053 Increased By 1.7 (0.04%)
BR30 14,448 Increased By 41 (0.28%)
KSE100 40,129 Increased By 128.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 14,839 Increased By 52.2 (0.35%)
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Supreme Court issues notice to ECP for delaying Punjab elections

Read here for details.

  • ECC approves financing facility for Balochistan’s share in Reko-Diq dispute settlement

Read here for details.

  • President appoints Mansoor Usman Awan as new attorney general

Read here for details.

  • Justices Mansoor Shah, Jamal Mandokhail call for revisiting CJP’s ‘one-man show’ in SC

Read here for details.

  • Terrorism cases: Imran Khan granted bail by IHC

Read here for details.

  • Volatility persists at PSX, KSE-100 ends nearly flat

Read here for details.

  • Unity Foods to invest nearly Rs5bn in Sunridge Foods subsidiary

Read here for details.

  • Rupee falls against US dollar, settles at 283.58

Read here for details.

  • PM says 100m benefitting from free wheat flour scheme

Read here for details.

  • Old, new investors: KE dispute lands in PMO

Read here for details.

