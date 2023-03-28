BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 27, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Supreme Court issues notice to ECP for delaying Punjab elections
Read here for details.
- ECC approves financing facility for Balochistan’s share in Reko-Diq dispute settlement
Read here for details.
- President appoints Mansoor Usman Awan as new attorney general
Read here for details.
- Justices Mansoor Shah, Jamal Mandokhail call for revisiting CJP’s ‘one-man show’ in SC
Read here for details.
- Terrorism cases: Imran Khan granted bail by IHC
Read here for details.
- Volatility persists at PSX, KSE-100 ends nearly flat
Read here for details.
- Unity Foods to invest nearly Rs5bn in Sunridge Foods subsidiary
Read here for details.
- Rupee falls against US dollar, settles at 283.58
Read here for details.
- PM says 100m benefitting from free wheat flour scheme
Read here for details.
- Old, new investors: KE dispute lands in PMO
Read here for details.
