Terrorism cases: Imran Khan granted bail by IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted on Monday protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in seven terrorism cases registered against him.

A two-member IHC division bench, comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, granted bail to the former premier.

Earlier, a video on PTI’s official Twitter account showed the PTI chairman arriving at the court premises.

The former PM sought protective bail in seven cases registered against him in cases related to violence outside the Federal Judicial Complex on March 18 in Islamabad where PTI supporters and police had clashed. Multiple cases were registered against him at Islamabad's Ramna, CTD and Golra police stations.

In the petition filed today, the former PM urged the IHC to stop the government from arresting him in those cases. The plea added that the cases have been registered for political revenge.

Judicial Complex violence: IK, others booked for ‘attacking’ cops

PTI's Fawad Chaudhry had tweeted that Imran will appear in court today for the fourth time within a week.

“What are the charges? You came to court with your supporters because of which the outer gate of the court broke, hence you are a terrorist,” Fawad wrote.

This morning, PTI shared a video on Twitter of Imran arriving in Islamabad, where he was welcomed with petals and slogans.

The Islamabad police has said that Section 144 (ban on public gatherings) has been imposed in the capital. It warned of arrests in case of the violation of its order.

The tweet further said that in light of court orders, only concerned persons will be allowed to enter the court premises.

Pemra bans live coverage

On Monday, ahead of Imran's arrival, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) restricted live coverage of rallies and public gatherings across the federal capital on March 27.

Referring to a letter sent to it by law enforcement agencies regarding the security situation in Islamabad, PEMRA said that satellite television channels run live footages/images of violent mobs, attacking on police and law enforcement agencies.

"Such footages/images were seen on TV screens without any editorial oversight during a recent standoff between political party workers and law enforcing agencies in Lahore wherein, a violent mob used petrol bombs, injuring armless policemen and blazing police vehicles.

The live telecast of such footages on different satellite TV channels created chaos and panic among the viewers and Police," the notification said.

The body said that coverage of such content violates the Supreme Court's judgment.

Imran granted bail

On Tuesday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted protective bail to Imran in two terrorism cases registered against him following clashes at the Federal Judicial Complex.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Shehbaz Rizvi and Justice Farooq Haider granted the former PM protective bail in the terrorism cases till March 27.