PM says 100m benefitting from free wheat flour scheme

Zaheer Abbasi Published March 28, 2023 Updated March 28, 2023 08:47am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that 100 million people are benefitting from sasta atta scheme in Punjab, despite serious economic challenges. Speaking during his visit to free atta distribution points at Rawalpindi, the PM said “this is the first time in 75 years that free atta is being distributed as in the past flour was being provided at subsidised rate.”

The premier acknowledged that countless people had gone below the poverty line and were not included in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the government despite economic challenges was striving to provide them with free atta.

Wheat flour distribution points: PM visits Multan, other parts of southern Punjab

He added that Rawalpindi was also housing people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, and the administration was doing its best to facilitate them so that they did not face any problems.

The premier added it had been decided that the problem of those who were on the BISP record would be solved and in that regard, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Punjab Information Technology Board had proposed a solution to the problem.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif BISP wheat flour flour bags PM Shehbaz Sharif flour subsidy Economic distress free wheat flour

