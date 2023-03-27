Supreme Court issues notice to ECP for delaying Punjab elections

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday issued a notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for delaying provincial elections of Punjab from April 30 till October 8.

It also demanded guarantees from the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that elections will be peaceful and transparent.

While hearing PTI’s petition challenging the delay in elections, Supreme Court Justice Munib Akhtar said that the ECP’s decisions were “obstruction” in the way of its orders.

During the hearing, PTI counsel Barrister Ali Zafar noted that the apex court had ordered the ECP on March 1 to hold elections within 90 days of dissolution of Punjab assembly and directed relevant authorities to provide funds and security.

“On March 8, the ECP issued the schedule for elections in Punjab, whereas the KP governor did not announce a date for the polls.”

“Now, ECP has delayed elections till October 8 while it does not have the authority to give a new date for the polls.”

He stressed that constitution must be followed.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till Tuesday.

After the ECP postponed Punjab elections earlier during the month, PTI said it would challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

Last week, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the decision to postpone the Punjab Assembly elections was in the interest of Pakistan.

“The Election Commission took the decision keeping in mind the economic, political and security situation”, she said in a statement.

A day earlier, PTI’s Asad Umar had said the decision to delay elections violated the constitution and claimed ECP was in contempt of the Supreme Court.