AVN 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.35%)
BAFL 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
DGKC 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
EPCL 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.04%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.12%)
HUBC 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
KAPCO 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
MLCF 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
NETSOL 74.51 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.78%)
OGDC 85.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
PAEL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PPL 64.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.59%)
PRL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.8%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
TELE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
TPLP 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 107.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
UNITY 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,055 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 14,448 Increased By 41 (0.28%)
KSE100 40,084 Increased By 83.8 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,820 Increased By 33 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senate body approves bill about sanctity of holy pages

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday unanimously passed the ‘The Publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) (Amendment) Bill, 2022’.

The bill will ensure the disposal of martyred/damaged holy pages and copies of the Holy Quran in a proper manner and to stop the publication of the Holy Quran on sub-standard paper, besides establishment of the Quran Board to supervise error-free printing, publication and recording of the Holy Quran, including uploading the copies on internet.

The bill also disallows the Arabic text of the Holy Quran shall not be printed on newspapers, flexes, cards, hand bills, brochures or any other such disposable forms, and only its translation shall be printed in such forms where required.

The committee stressed that laws related to sacredness of the Holy Quran should be strictly implemented. The committee also directed the Council of Islamic Ideology to ensure the enforcement of laws.

The DG CII briefed the committee that all laws for the safety and sacredness of the Holy Quran and its verses are being implemented and have due punishment, penalty and imprisonment. He also said that the Quran Board will be constituted after the Quran Board Act is drafted. DG CII said that the bill will become a guideline to amend laws at provincial level.

The meeting was attended by Senators, Anwar-Lal-Din, Bahramand Khan Tangi, Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Anwar Lal Dean, and Senator Naseebullah Bazai.

Senior officials from the ministry, the CCI, and other attached departments were also in attendance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SENATE Senate Standing Committee Council of Islamic Ideology Holy Quran

Comments

1000 characters

Senate body approves bill about sanctity of holy pages

PM says 100m benefitting from free wheat flour scheme

Reko Diq dispute: ECC approves Rs6.2bn mark-up payment

PM terms Reko Diq project ‘a game changer’

London-listed CORO Energy seeks O&G JVs

Old, new investors: KE dispute lands in PMO

KPCL seeks Rs22.703bn from CPPA-G to settle liabilities

Two SC judges for revisiting CJP’s power

Notices issued to ECP, federation, others over Punjab election delay: SC wants to get clear the question of legality

FBR implements ‘blue channel facility’

Tax evasion: FBR admits it lacks capacity to analyse big data

Read more stories