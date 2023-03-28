PITB launches ‘consumer court services’ app

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has launched ‘consumer court services’ smartphone app under the case-flow management system (CFMS) to facilitate the iOS (Apple smartphone platform) users.

As per the details shared by the PITB on Monday, the Consumer Court Services app provides Apple smartphone users with an easy-to-use interface, enabling them to file cases and complaints and access other features conveniently from their mobile devices.

With the help of this application, users will be able to easily access features such as cases, complaints and case registration, case record search, date of appointment for hearing of the case, current status of the case and awareness about the proceedings.

Under the case-flow management system, the PITB has digitized the traditional manual processes of the district consumer courts, councils, and district authority, leading to a significant improvement in the overall work-flow and public service delivery. With the help of this intervention, the district authority has achieved an impressive 96 percent disposal rate for complaints filed before district authority, while the district consumer courts have achieved a 92 percent disposal rate for cases filed before district consumer courts.

Meanwhile, under the ‘complete integration of systems’ developed by the PITB for the Punjab Cooperative Department, data of 253 cooperative housing societies have been digitized since June 2020.

The versatile system enables the society owners to register new member, land acquisition, number of plots, and transfers of plots and enrolment of phases along with creating an admin account.

The system has been fully implemented in private housing societies of Lahore, Sargodha, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Sahiwal, which has brought transparency and improvement in departmental affairs and working procedures.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023