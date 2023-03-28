Pakistan urges global HR machinery to speak out against desecration of Holy Quran

ISLAMABAD: Strongly condemning the desecration of Holy Quran in Denmark, Pakistan on Monday called upon the international human rights machinery to speak out against such intentional actions which constitute incitement to hate, discrimination and violence against Muslims solely because of their faith.

In a statement issued here, the Foreign Office said Pakistan strongly condemned yet another abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark.

It said the recurrence of such willful and vile acts was a troubling manifestation of growing hatred, racism and phobia against Muslims and their faith. “The repeated occurrence of such premeditated acts calls into question the efficacy of legal framework behind which Islamophobes hide and incite hatred with impunity,” it added.

The exercise of the right to freedom of expression cannot be used as a smokescreen to deliberately denigrate the Holy Scriptures or personalities of any religion, it said.

“We call on all States to develop legal deterrence with a view to preventing and prosecuting such acts, in line with the responsibilities and duties enshrined in international human rights law,” said the Foreign Office.

