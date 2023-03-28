AVN 65.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
KP CS inaugurates free flour distribution centres

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2023 06:21am
PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry has said that establishment of new free flour distribution centres would facilitate citizens to get Ramazan package with ease and would also help in crowd management at the points.

To provide relief to the people, the Chief Secretary said he had been continuously visiting distribution centers for the fourth consecutive day.

He reviewed the facilities at distribution points established at PDA Hazar Khawani Park and Hayatabad Sports Complex.

He kicked off distribution of free flour from both the centers by giving away relief package to deserving people.

On this occasion, the Chief Secretary met with people and inquired about problems they faced in getting flour.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with district administration and avoid chaos and stampede in case of technical failure in the system.

The chief secretary instructed administrative officers to personally monitor process of flour distribution to poor families.

He said difficulties in getting flour should be removed and adequate facilities should be ensured at distribution points for the people.

He asked deputy commissioners to make separate queues and counters for disabled persons, women and senior citizens.

