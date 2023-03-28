ATC grants Hassaan’s two-day transitory remand to Sindh police

LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday granted two-day transitory remand of Hassaan Khan Niazi, nephew of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, to Sindh police in a case registered in Karachi’s Jamshed Quarter Police Station for delivering provocative speeches.

The court, however, denied further physical remand of Hassan Niaz to Lahore police. The Lahore police produced Niazi before the court to seek physical remand in a case registered with Racecourse police regarding attacks on police teams and damage to public property outside the Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan.

The Investigating Officer told the court that custody of the suspect was required for the recovery of a laptop and cellular phone from his custody. The counsel of Niazi opposed the remand and asked the court to discharge him in the case.

The court rejected the request of the police and sent Hassan Niazi to jail on judicial remand. The court, however, allowed two-day transitory remand of Niazi to Sindh police for his shifting to Karachi as required in a case of hate speech.

