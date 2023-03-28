KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (March 27, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
121,141,877 94,444,832 3,365,369,274 2,611,623,225
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,680,276,933 (1,651,074,257) 29,202,676
Local Individuals 3,905,389,744 (4,115,697,053) (210,307,309)
Local Corporates 2,792,110,057 (2,611,005,424) 181,104,633
