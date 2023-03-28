Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (March 27, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.80886 4.56086 4.80886 0.32114
Libor 1 Month 4.83057 4.77771 4.84529 0.42857
Libor 3 Month 5.10143 4.99843 5.15371 0.96157
Libor 6 Month 4.98729 5.05229 5.49986 1.45114
Libor 1 Year 4.80886 5.03414 5.88071 2.08871
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
