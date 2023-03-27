AVN 65.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
BAFL 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
DGKC 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.97%)
EPCL 46.31 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.14%)
FCCL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.51%)
GGL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
HUBC 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 24.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.18%)
NETSOL 74.51 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.78%)
OGDC 84.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PPL 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.11%)
PRL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.4%)
TPLP 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
TRG 107.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.35%)
UNITY 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.66%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 4,051 Increased By 11.2 (0.28%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.04%)
KSE100 40,000 Increased By 58.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 14,787 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn slips from three-week high; China demand limits fall

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2023 06:07pm
Follow us

PARIS/KUALA LUMPUR: Chicago corn futures fell on Monday, retreating from a more than three-week high in the previous session, though strong Chinese demand lent some support while wheat pared gains as uncertainty over Black Sea exports continues.

Soybeans edged higher, supported by stronger crude and vegetable oils prices.

The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) slipped 0.5% to $6.39-1/2 a bushel by 1110 GMT, wheat fell 0.7% to $6.83-3/4 a bushel and soybeans rose 0.2% to $14.31-1/4 a bushel.

Corn slips from three-week high, but China demand limits fall

“After the last two weeks’ correction, there is limited scope for further downside in grains. The market will stabilise at around current levels as funds have started adding new long positions,” one Mumbai-based trader said.

Falling prices have sparked a flurry of Chinese purchases of US corn as the world’s top buyer of the grain scrambles to make up for a slow start to its import programme, traders and analysts said.

A US planting intentions survey conducted by Farm Futures magazine indicated that growers expect to plant 87.677 million acres of corn in 2023, down 1% from 88.579 million acres last year. Soybean plantings for 2023 are forecast at 89.620 million acres, up 2.5% from the USDA’s 2022 estimate.

Traders are also assessing uncertainties over the Black Sea grains deal after Russian business newspaper Vedomosti on Friday reported that Moscow could recommend a temporary halt in wheat and sunflower exports.

Sources later told Reuters that Russia had no plans to halt wheat exports but wanted exporters to ensure prices paid to farmers were high enough to cover average production costs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Erdogan thanked Putin for his “positive attitude” in extending the Black Sea grain deal and expressed his understanding of the Russian side’s desire for removal of barriers for its agricultural products, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Corn

Comments

1000 characters

Corn slips from three-week high; China demand limits fall

Terrorism cases: Imran Khan granted bail by IHC

Rupee dips against US dollar, settles at 283.58

Volatility persists at PSX, KSE-100 ends nearly flat

Khalid Siraj Textile Mills suspends production for another 2 months

Unity Foods to invest nearly Rs5bn in Sunridge Foods subsidiary

DG Khan Cement successfully installs 7MW solar power plant

Blast near Afghan foreign ministry kills 6, hurts several

China will maintain certain level of growth amid transition: Premier Li

India’s parliament adjourned after protests over Gandhi expulsion

Hamstrung by forex constraints, govt may not be able to purchase 3 more LNG spot cargoes

Read more stories