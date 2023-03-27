AVN 65.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
BAFL 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
DGKC 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.97%)
EPCL 46.31 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.14%)
FCCL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.51%)
GGL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
HUBC 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 24.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.18%)
NETSOL 74.51 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.78%)
OGDC 84.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PPL 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.11%)
PRL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.4%)
TPLP 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
TRG 107.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.35%)
UNITY 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.66%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 4,051 Increased By 11.2 (0.28%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.04%)
KSE100 40,000 Increased By 58.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 14,787 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee dips against US dollar, settles at 283.58

  • Currency depreciates 0.13% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published March 27, 2023 Updated March 27, 2023 03:41pm
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee was unable to maintain last week's momentum against the US dollar and after a 4-day break depreciated 0.13% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 283.58, a loss of Re0.38. With the latest decline, the rupee has lost over 20.2% of its value against the greenback during this calendar year.

During the previous week, when the inter-bank market was only open for three days, the rupee had lost 0.53% against the US dollar to settle at 283.2 in the inter-bank market. A significant decline on Monday was followed by two days of appreciation on Tuesday and Wednesday that trimmed losses, but fundamental reasons for the rupee’s weaker position remained.

The market is still concerned about a stalled programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) together with reports that the staff-level agreement was still a bit further away.

Islamabad is making efforts to resume the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of over $1 billion. The release of loan from the IMF will unlock further inflows from other international creditors.

In a key development, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday said that “friendly” countries were expected to materialise their commitments with Pakistan that would pave the way to close the deal with the IMF and revive the economy.

Moreover, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday announced the removal of Cash Margin Requirement (CMR) on the import of goods.

Analysts said that the step has been taken to resume the IMF programme and get the loan tranche of $1.2 billion to build the central bank's foreign exchange reserves, which stood at $4.6 billion.

Globally, the US dollar was firm on Monday as investors assessed moves made by authorities and regulators to rein in worries over the global banking system.

Global banking stocks have been battered through the month in the wake of the sudden collapse of two US lenders and the rescue of embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) last week, with authorities stepping in to ease investors' nerves.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was up 0.078% at 103.060, having gained 0.5% on Friday amid banking jitters.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, stabilised in Asian trade on Monday as investors sought cues from broader financial markets, while comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend ratcheted up geopolitical tensions in Europe.

forex SBP Dollar rate Exchange rate Interbank US dollar index rupee rate dollar vs rupee IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters
Yousaf Hyat Mar 27, 2023 01:20pm
Without exports dollar will continue to rise , Ridiculous taxes cause capital flight ..without stopping capital flight inflation cannot be controlled.. thus the situation we are in . Get an economist to run the show not a marasii…” musician “.!!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee dips against US dollar, settles at 283.58

Terrorism cases: Imran Khan granted bail by IHC

Volatility persists at PSX, KSE-100 ends flat

Khalid Siraj Textile Mills suspends production for another 2 months

Unity Foods to invest nearly Rs5bn in Sunridge Foods subsidiary

DG Khan Cement successfully installs 7MW solar power plant

India’s parliament adjourned after protests over Gandhi expulsion

Dar looks with hopeful eyes to country’s friends

CPEC IPPs: EPTL threatens to shut down plant

SECP decides to amend VPS rules

Read more stories