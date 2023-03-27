AVN 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
BAFL 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.37%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
DGKC 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.11%)
EPCL 46.26 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.03%)
FCCL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
FFL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.42%)
NETSOL 74.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.97%)
OGDC 85.17 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
PAEL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.92%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TELE 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.98%)
TPLP 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 108.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.84%)
UNITY 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.28%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 16.4 (0.41%)
BR30 14,477 Increased By 63.2 (0.44%)
KSE100 40,037 Increased By 95 (0.24%)
KSE30 14,796 Increased By 57.2 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil markets steady as investors weigh banking crisis, Russia

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2023 10:08am
Follow us

Oil prices stabilised in Asian trade on Monday as investors sought cues from broader financial markets, while comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend ratcheted up geopolitical tensions in Europe.

Brent crude futures held unchanged at $74.99 a barrel at 0357 GMT after hitting a session high of $75.64. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.29 a barrel, up 3 cents, after rising to $69.92 earlier in the session.

Brent rose 2.8% last week, while WTI rebounded 3.8% as jitters in the banking sector eased. Oil markets are closely watching the sentiment in financial market, while oil fundamentals remain sidelined, said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

“Expect most price action in Brent and WTI futures to occur during the Europe and US trading hours, marked by plenty of intraday volatility,” Hari said.

“A strong rebound is not on the cards until the (banking) crisis dissipates fully, which could take days, if not weeks,” she added. Keeping a lid on oil’s gains, the dollar was firm on Monday as investors assessed regulators’ moves to rein in jitters in the global banking system.

A stronger dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies and tends to weigh on demand for oil.

Prices drew some support from President Vladimir Putin comments that he will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, escalating geopolitical tensions in Europe over Ukraine.

NATO criticised Putin on Sunday for what it called his “dangerous and irresponsible” nuclear rhetoric. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that Moscow was very close to achieving its target of cutting crude output by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) to around 9.5 million bpd.

Oil settles down on worries over banks, US crude reserve

Despite lowering output, Russia is expected to maintain crude oil exports by cutting refinery output in April, data from industry sources and Reuters calculations showed on Friday.

Exports of Russian oil products have to date been more affected than crude exports by a recent European Union embargo, with tonnes of diesel stuck on ships awaiting buyers.

Analysts said Russian crude inventories have been rising since September last year, and the country would likely want to avoid further stockbuilds during refinery maintenance season from March to June.

“If Russia wants to draw down the inventories that it has built, output cuts may need to be extended beyond June,” analysts at FGE said in a note.

Meanwhile, in France, industrial action is disrupting refineries, reducing crude demand and fuel production. Investors are also watching out for China’s manufacturing and services purchasing managers’ indexes (PMIs) to be releases later this week.

In the US, oil rigs rose four to 593 last week, up for the first time in six weeks, while gas rigs held steady at 162, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in a report on Friday.

Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude Asian trade Russian oil Russian President Vladimir Putin

Comments

1000 characters

Oil markets steady as investors weigh banking crisis, Russia

Intra-day update: rupee declines against US dollar

CPEC IPPs: EPTL threatens to shut down plant

Hamstrung by forex constraints, govt may not be able to purchase 3 more LNG spot cargoes

Khalid Siraj Textile Mills suspends production for another 2 months

Unity Foods to invest nearly Rs5bn in Sunridge Foods subsidiary

CPEC IPPs: CPPA-G asked to stop capacity payment cuts

SECP decides to amend VPS rules

Umar says ‘next week to be turning point’

Four key projects: ADB sends mission to ascertain complaints’ eligibility

Wheat flour distribution points: PM visits Multan, other parts of southern Punjab

Read more stories