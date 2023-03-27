AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PKR declines 0.53pc

Recorder Review Published 27 Mar, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

KARACHI: A shortened week saw the rupee lose 0.53% against the US dollar to settle at 283.2 in the inter-bank market.

A significant decline was followed by two days of appreciation that trimmed losses, but fundamental reasons for the rupee’s weaker position remained.

A stalled programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) together with reports that the staff-level agreement was still a bit further away meant the currency market did not take any positive cues.

During the week, however, Pakistan reported higher foreign exchange reserves on the back of loan inflows from Chinese institutions. Reserves held by the central bank clocked in at $4.6 billion as an inflow from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China materialised. Pakistan is hoping for another $300 million from the ICBC, which would complete the $1.3-billion loan facility.

After that, inflows are likely to remain muted as financing assurances from other countries are still pending.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 1 rupee for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 283 and 286, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 3 rupees for both buying and selling, closing at 302 and 305, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 20 paisa for both buying and selling, closing at 77.20 and 77.90, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR remained unchanged for buying and selling, closing at 75.00 and 75.70, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 283.20

Offer Close Rs. 285.50

Bid Open Rs. 281.70

Offer Open Rs. 284.00

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 283.00

Offer Close Rs. 286.00

Bid Open Rs. 282.00

Offer Open Rs. 285.00

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

US dollar USD PKR Exchange rate Pakistan Rupee Open market rates for dollar Interbank market rates for dollar

Comments

1000 characters

PKR declines 0.53pc

Hamstrung by forex constraints, govt may not be able to purchase 3 more LNG spot cargoes

CPEC IPPs: EPTL threatens to shut down plant

CPEC IPPs: CPPA-G asked to stop capacity payment cuts

Economic impasse is rooted in PTI govt’s policies: PM

Umar says ‘next week to be turning point’

Four key projects: ADB sends mission to ascertain complaints’ eligibility

PM censures President’s letter

Wheat flour distribution points: PM visits Multan, other parts of southern Punjab

SECP decides to amend VPS rules

China opens ties with Honduras

Read more stories