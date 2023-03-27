AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SECP decides to amend VPS rules

Sohail Sarfraz Published 27 Mar, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has decided to amend the Voluntary Pension System (VPS) regulatory framework to introduce employer-specific pension funds similar to retirement plans in the USA.

SECP officials told Business Recorder that the SECP has decided to amend the Pension System (VPS) Rules to address development of annuity market, utilization of life insurance distribution network and awareness of the voluntary pension schemes in the corporate and public sector.

In line with the recommendations of the Pension and Annuity Working Group set up by the Commission, and extensive industry and stakeholder engagement, necessary work was initiated for amendments in the VPS Rules to address development of annuity market, utilization of life insurance distribution network and awareness of the voluntary pension schemes in the corporate and public sector.

VPS sector: 22 pension funds worth Rs40bn show promising growth: SECP chief

In this regard, the SECP is currently in the process of amending the VPS regulatory framework to introduce employer specific pension funds similar to retirement plans in the USA and allowing asset management companies to offer various types of annuity plans of pension payments including life contingent annuities to VPS participants at the time of retirement.

Moreover, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in close coordination with SECP initiated pension reforms through provincial legislation resulting in the introduction of a Defined Contributory Pension Scheme for its new service entrants from 2022-23, under the VPS framework.

They said that the amendments in investment framework of the VPS framework has been revamped to foster development of VPS schemes and contribute to a significant savings dimension and economic growth by removing the restriction on transfer of individual pension account from one pension fund manager to another or from one pension fund to another.

To incentivize the pension fund managers, the regulatory cap on management fee has been removed and the concept of Expense Ratio has been introduced for pension funds to bring them in line with mutual funds. Further, in order to encourage employers into offering VPS as a retirement benefit, for the first time, pledging of individual pension account for loan or advance given by the employer to the employee has been allowed.

The SECP has issued guidelines which set out principles and requirements applicable to mutual fund digital distribution platforms for Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) and or Voluntary Pension Funds (VPS). These guidelines will also apply to all licensed Investment Advisors and Securities Advisors in conducting their licensed/regulated activities relating to order execution and/or advisory services in respect of distribution of CIS/ VPS units through online platforms.

The SECP has introduced various innovative asset classes and allocation structures for pension fund assets. Circular 12 of 2021 issued by SECP has allowed of pension funds to invest in Real Estate Investment Trusts, Private Equities, Venture Capital Funds and Exchange Traded Funds. For the first time, pension funds have been allowed passive investment strategy in the form of Index sub fund. Moreover, investment limit for IPO and pre-IPO has been increased from 5 percent to 10 percent. VPS participants have been provided flexibility to change allocation ratios of their accounts and they have also been allowed to freeze their portfolio allocation and percentages at a point in time.

The amendments to the Voluntary Pension System (VPS) Rules were proposed to address the development of the annuity market and utilization of the life insurance distribution network.

The SECP has allowed pension funds to invest in REITs, Private Equities, Venture Capital Funds and ETFs. Moreover, pension funds have also been allowed passive investment strategy in the form of Index sub-fund.

The total assets of 22 pension funds managed by 14 Pension Fund Managers (Voluntary Pension Systems) stood at Rs41.64 billion as on June 30, 2022. This asset class also witnessed a growth of 4.9 percent in 2022, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan US SECP public sector corporate sector retirement Voluntary Pension System pensions plan VPS employer specific pension funds

Comments

1000 characters

SECP decides to amend VPS rules

Hamstrung by forex constraints, govt may not be able to purchase 3 more LNG spot cargoes

CPEC IPPs: EPTL threatens to shut down plant

CPEC IPPs: CPPA-G asked to stop capacity payment cuts

Economic impasse is rooted in PTI govt’s policies: PM

Umar says ‘next week to be turning point’

Four key projects: ADB sends mission to ascertain complaints’ eligibility

PM censures President’s letter

Wheat flour distribution points: PM visits Multan, other parts of southern Punjab

China opens ties with Honduras

Read more stories