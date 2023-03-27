Food dept, KPITB launch flour supply chain system across KP

PESHAWAR: The Food Department and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) jointly launched a comprehensive and efficient supply chain system for wheat/atta in the Ramazan across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The wheat atta supply chain system is a web/mobile-enabled integrated application that will monitor and track the demand and supply of wheat Atta in the province. The newly developed system is aimed at providing real-time tracking of stock-in, stock-out, and available stock in the district, including Godown, flour mills, dealers, and citizens. Furthermore, the Dealer’s ATTA distribution app is linked with BISP data in real-time, ensuring seamless and timely distribution of the essential commodity.

To ensure the effective implementation of the system, the Food Department and KPITB organized a training session and User Acceptance Testing for focal persons and DFC (District Food Controller) of their respective districts. The aim of the session was to introduce an efficient and transparent trackable supply chain system for wheat/atta in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The training session was attended by 30 focal persons and DFCs from across the province.

The session provided participants with a comprehensive overview of the new supply chain system and how it will help in the efficient distribution of Wheat/Atta during the month of Ramazan.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Secretary Food KP, Muhammad Abid Khan emphasized the importance of this initiative in ensuring the availability and affordability of wheat/Atta to the citizens during Ramadan. He highlighted that the system would help in streamlining the supply chain, reducing wastage, and eliminating any discrepancies in the distribution process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023