AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.5%)
BAFL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
CNERGY 3.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
DGKC 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
EPCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
FCCL 11.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 67.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.31%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.42%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
MLCF 24.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 74.14 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
OGDC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
PAEL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
PRL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
TPLP 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 107.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
UNITY 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 4,046 Increased By 5.9 (0.15%)
BR30 14,395 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.13%)
KSE100 39,996 Increased By 54.4 (0.14%)
KSE30 14,763 Increased By 24.3 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Food dept, KPITB launch flour supply chain system across KP

Recorder Report Published 27 Mar, 2023 07:56am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: The Food Department and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) jointly launched a comprehensive and efficient supply chain system for wheat/atta in the Ramazan across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The wheat atta supply chain system is a web/mobile-enabled integrated application that will monitor and track the demand and supply of wheat Atta in the province. The newly developed system is aimed at providing real-time tracking of stock-in, stock-out, and available stock in the district, including Godown, flour mills, dealers, and citizens. Furthermore, the Dealer’s ATTA distribution app is linked with BISP data in real-time, ensuring seamless and timely distribution of the essential commodity.

To ensure the effective implementation of the system, the Food Department and KPITB organized a training session and User Acceptance Testing for focal persons and DFC (District Food Controller) of their respective districts. The aim of the session was to introduce an efficient and transparent trackable supply chain system for wheat/atta in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The training session was attended by 30 focal persons and DFCs from across the province.

The session provided participants with a comprehensive overview of the new supply chain system and how it will help in the efficient distribution of Wheat/Atta during the month of Ramazan.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Secretary Food KP, Muhammad Abid Khan emphasized the importance of this initiative in ensuring the availability and affordability of wheat/Atta to the citizens during Ramadan. He highlighted that the system would help in streamlining the supply chain, reducing wastage, and eliminating any discrepancies in the distribution process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KP wheat flour flour bags Food department flour supply KPITB

Comments

1000 characters

Food dept, KPITB launch flour supply chain system across KP

Hamstrung by forex constraints, govt may not be able to purchase 3 more LNG spot cargoes

CPEC IPPs: EPTL threatens to shut down plant

CPEC IPPs: CPPA-G asked to stop capacity payment cuts

Economic impasse is rooted in PTI govt’s policies: PM

Umar says ‘next week to be turning point’

Four key projects: ADB sends mission to ascertain complaints’ eligibility

PM censures President’s letter

Wheat flour distribution points: PM visits Multan, other parts of southern Punjab

SECP decides to amend VPS rules

China opens ties with Honduras

Read more stories