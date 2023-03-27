AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BoK opens new branch at PIA building in Peshawar

Published 27 Mar, 2023
PESHAWAR: Bank of Khyber, a prominent banking institution in the country, has announced the inauguration of its new branch at PIA building Peshawar Cantt. The bank currently operates more than 40 branches and sub-branches in the provincial capital of Peshawar, with plans to expand its footprint and enhance its customer reach in the region by opening additional branches by the end of the year.

The opening ceremony was attended by Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, MD/CEO of Bank of Khyber, and Iftikhar Ahmed, District Manager of PIA Peshawar. Sher Muhammad, Group Head Conventional, and his team also graced the occasion. Several distinguished traders and businessmen from the vicinity also attended the event.

“We are delighted to open yet another branch in the provincial capital, which is a major business hub of the region,” said Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, MD/CEO of Bank of Khyber. “With the increasing demand for banking services and untapped potential, BOK is committed to expanding its presence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to increase its market share and enhance its brand reputation.”

