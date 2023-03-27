AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.5%)
BAFL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
CNERGY 3.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
DGKC 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
EPCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
FCCL 11.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 67.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.31%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.42%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
MLCF 24.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 74.14 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
OGDC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
PAEL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
PRL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
TPLP 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 107.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
UNITY 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 4,046 Increased By 5.9 (0.15%)
BR30 14,395 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.13%)
KSE100 39,996 Increased By 54.4 (0.14%)
KSE30 14,763 Increased By 24.3 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

VW aims to produce 3m small EV cars in 2025-2030 in Spain, SEAT chief says

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2023 07:32am
Follow us

BARCELONA: German carmaker Volkswagen plans to produce 3 million small electric vehicles at its two plants in Spain between 2025 and 2030, Wayne Griffiths, the chairman of VW’s Spanish unit SEAT, said on Wednesday.

The German car maker is pushing the electrification of its production and plans to build a battery plant in Spain.

Griffiths said SEAT aims to assemble 500,000 electric cars a year in the medium-term at SEAT’s plant in Martorell, outside Barcelona.

Not cutting jobs at the plant is SEAT’s priority, he added.

The executive said in a news conference the carmaker is working hard to bring a second platform for electric vehicle production to Martorell, which would increase competitiveness.

Volkswagen has already said it would start producing two electric vehicles at the Martorell plant in 2025 and at VW’s Navarra assembly line around the same time - one small car for SEAT’s associated upmarket brand Cupra and another car for the VW brand.

Spain Volkswagen electric vehicles auto sector VW EV cars SEAT

Comments

1000 characters

VW aims to produce 3m small EV cars in 2025-2030 in Spain, SEAT chief says

Hamstrung by forex constraints, govt may not be able to purchase 3 more LNG spot cargoes

CPEC IPPs: EPTL threatens to shut down plant

CPEC IPPs: CPPA-G asked to stop capacity payment cuts

Economic impasse is rooted in PTI govt’s policies: PM

Umar says ‘next week to be turning point’

Four key projects: ADB sends mission to ascertain complaints’ eligibility

PM censures President’s letter

Wheat flour distribution points: PM visits Multan, other parts of southern Punjab

SECP decides to amend VPS rules

China opens ties with Honduras

Read more stories