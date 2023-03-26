AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Standard Chartered enters agreement to sell business in Jordan

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2023 02:06pm
Follow us

DUBAI: Standard Chartered said on Sunday it plans to sell its Jordanian business to Arab Jordan Investment Bank (AJIB), as the emerging markets-focused lender presses ahead with plans to exit seven markets in Africa and the Middle East.

The bank entered into an agreement with AJIB, subject to central bank approval, which will see Standard Chartered’s corporate, commercial and institutional banking, consumer lending and private banking businesses migrated to AJIB.

StanChart Kenya’s pretax profit rises 36% in 2022

All Standard Chartered Bank employees in Jordan will be transferred to AJIB, it said an emailed statement.

Standard Chartered Bank Arab Jordan Investment Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Standard Chartered enters agreement to sell business in Jordan

IK says shall persevere, come what may

Free flour: Punjab govt to provide 20kg bags from 29th

Support price of wheat in Balochistan now equal to those in other provinces

ECC told: G-B working on targeted wheat subsidy plan

Free flour: PML-N seeks to regain a foothold in Punjab

Putin: Russia, China not creating military alliance

PSA seeks annual limit of $800m for solar imports

Militancy crisis: WB to mull over $50m project for Fata, KP families’ succor

'Not a crime': Trump dismisses NY probe at Texas rally

Marriyum heaps criticism on IK

Read more stories