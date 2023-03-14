AVN 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.78%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
DFML 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 43.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
EPCL 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.57%)
FFL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.06%)
FLYNG 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.04%)
GGL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.78%)
HUBC 71.13 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
MLCF 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
NETSOL 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.54%)
OGDC 92.40 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (6.23%)
PAEL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PIBTL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 72.19 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (4.74%)
PRL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-5.05%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.46%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.35%)
TPLP 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.16%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.53%)
UNITY 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 4,212 Increased By 19.3 (0.46%)
BR30 15,227 Increased By 216.1 (1.44%)
KSE100 41,917 Increased By 123 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,624 Increased By 72.5 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

StanChart Kenya’s pretax profit rises 36% in 2022

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2023 11:06am
Follow us

NAIROBI: Standard Chartered Kenya posted a 36% jump in its pretax profit for 2022 to 17.1 billion shillings ($132.15 million), its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

The increase was due to reopening of businesses after the COVID-19 pandemic, which fueled demand for loans, and an increase in lending rates, CFO Chemutai Murgor told an investor briefing.

Net interest income grew by 18% during the period, Murgor said, while income from transactions increased by 13%.

StanChart, which is controlled by Standard Chartered PLC, is one of the oldest lenders in Kenya.

5th StanChart Karachi United league sponsors over 1200 footballers

It has been focusing aggressively on the wealth management business segment for affluent customers in recent years.

Kenya Standard Chartered

Comments

1000 characters

StanChart Kenya’s pretax profit rises 36% in 2022

Mar-Sept key imports: govt needs $8.5bn

Intra-day update: rupee registers decline against US dollar

‘Hascol’s worst problems are behind it’ says chief as it announces steps to restructure Rs54bn debt

Lahore is most polluted city, Chad worst among countries

Moody’s downgrades Signature Bank to junk, places six US banks under review

Oil prices fall $1 as SVB collapse spooks financial markets

US help to be sought for clinching IMF bailout

WB links release of $400m to GST dispute settlement

Non-return of 16 luxury cars by cabinet members irks austerity panel

15.8m households in Punjab to get wheat flour free of cost

Read more stories