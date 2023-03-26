AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
Wheat transportation banned for 90 days

APP Published 26 Mar, 2023 03:19am
NAWABSHAH: Under Section 144 CrPC, the transportation of wheat has been banned for a period of 90 days outside the limits of Shaheed Benazirabad Division. The ban has been imposed on the orders of Commissioner Abdul Aleem Lashari in order to achieve the target of procurement of wheat officially and preventing hoarding and black marketing.

The Commissioner had advised the Deputy Commissioners of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushero Feroze districts to achieve the procurement target and take measures to stop illegal shifting of wheat with the beginning of its procurement in the division. For that purpose, Sec 144 CrPC should be imposed to prevent illegal shifting of wheat, he directed.

Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad Abdul Aleem Lashari imposed a ban on shifting of wheat for a period of 90 days.

