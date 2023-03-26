PM calls for collective efforts to save planet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that saving the planet earth from the ill-effects of climate change was a collective endeavour in which everyone mattered.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister reiterated that Pakistan joined the global community today in observing ‘Earth Hour’ and demonstrating its commitment to the fulfilment of its obligations to climate change actions.

The Earth Hour is being observed across the globe on Saturday by millions of people from over 190 countries and territories, as they switched off lights for just one hour.

The event launched by World Wildlife Fund (WWF) during 2007, is part of an annual tradition to raise awareness about climate change.