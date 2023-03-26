AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
SFA to improve food items quality during Ramazan

PPI Published 26 Mar, 2023 03:19am
KARACHI: On the direction of Provincial Minister for Food Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar, Sindh Food Authority has decided to improve the quality of food items during Ramadan and ensure their sale at government rates, PPI learnt Saturday.

Special teams are active across the province. In this regard, Sindh Food Authority team conducted operation in Mominabad Orangi Town. The team was headed by Deputy Director Bashir Khan.

The team was accompanied by the concerned Assistant Commissioner and other officers. The team of Sindh Food Authority also imposed fines on many shopkeepers due to poor sanitation arrangements and sub-standard food items. The team also checked the quality of food items and official rates of essential food items. On this occasion, Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority Muhammad Bashir Khan said that adulteration of food items would not be tolerated during Ramadan.

A special campaign against adulterers of food items was being conducted under the direction of Provincial Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar. A mobile testing lab was also accompanied by the team to check the quality of food items on this occasion.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla Ramazan Sindh Food Authority SFA Agha Fakhar

