PTI's Minar-e-Pakistan rally to break all records: Imran Khan

Former PM Imran Khan claimed on Saturday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan today ''will break all records''.

In a tweet today, the PTI chairman invited supporters to the party's sixth jalsa being held tonight.

"I am inviting everyone in Lahore to attend after Tarawih prayers. I will give my vision of Haqeeqi Azadi and how we will pull Pakistan out of the mess cabal of crooks have put our country in,” Imran tweeted.

He warned that the government may put hurdles to prevent party supporters from reaching the venue.

"But I want to remind our people that it is their fundamental right to attend a political gathering.

Everyone must assert their right as people of a free nation that won its independence and come to Minar-i-Pakistan," the former PM said.

As per PTI’s official Twitter account, the rally will begin after Taraveeh prayers at 9pm.

On March 19, Imran had said there would be a jalsa on March 22. “We are doing a massive jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan on Wednesday. And I want the whole country to see, it will be a referendum on where the public stands. Everyone will know where the nation stands and where the cabal of crooks and their handlers stand,” he said in a televised address.

However, the Lahore High Court had directed the PTI to reschedule its rally.