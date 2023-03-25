Forex reserves cross $10bn mark

KARACHI: The country‘s total liquid foreign exchange reserves crossed the $10 billion mark supported by foreign inflows. According to the weekly foreign exchange report issued on Friday, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country increased by $292 million to stood at $10.139 billion as of March 17, 2023 compared to $9.846 billion as of March 10, 2023.

During the week under review, SBP received $ 500 million as government of Pakistan commercial loan disbursement. After accounting for external debt repayments, SBP reserves also rose by $ 280 million to $ 4.6 billion at the end of the last week, up from $4.32 billion.

SBP-held forex reserves increase $18mn, now stand at $4.32bn

The current level of SBP’s reserves can meet the import bill of one month. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks also mounted up by $13 million to $ 5.54 billion during the last week.

